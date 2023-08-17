|
17.08.2023 16:00:00
Intermediate Capital Group plc : Notification of Transactions of Directors
Intermediate Capital Group plc (the "Company”)
17 August 2023
Notification of Transactions of Directors
The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 16 August 2023 that Antje Hensel-Roth, an Executive Director of the Company, had sold 5,700 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £13.15
As a consequence of the above transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold an interest in 9.826 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.003% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.
Contacts
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|15,14
|1,20%
