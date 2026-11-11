Intermex Rejects Western Union's Termination Notice, Demands Deal Completion

(RTTNews) - International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI), a money transfer services provider known as Intermex, said Wednesday that it received a notice from The Western Union Company (WU) seeking to terminate their agreement for the proposed acquisition of Intermex.

The move followed Western Union's receipt of conditional approval for the acquisition from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) on November 10, 2026.

Western Union said the DFPI's final approval conditions were unacceptable, as they would require significant changes to its business model, agent relationships and long-term strategy.

Intermex rejected Western Union's decision and demanded that it take all necessary steps to complete the acquisition. Intermex said it remained committed to the deal, had met all its obligations under the agreement and was ready to complete the transaction.

The company said it would take action to force Western Union to complete the acquisition and seek substantial damages.

Intermex shares fell more than 14% on Tuesday, closing at $6.50, but rose about 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Western Union shares gained 1.17% on Tuesday to close at $6.94 and also advanced about 2% in premarket trading on Wednesday.