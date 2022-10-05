INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF WOUND CARE SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION® AND THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF WOUND CARE AND OSTOMY® ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP TO AWARD WOUND CARE SCHOLARSHIPS IN BARBADOS

KOKOMO, Ind., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation® and the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy® is proud to announce a new partnership with Barbados to bring wound care scholarships to the nurse community. It is the purpose of IAWCSF® to provide financial aid in the form of scholarships to those individuals pursuing an education and certification in wound care. The Wound Care Certified (WCC) credential is recognized by the Barbados Nurses Council as an approved wound care certification. "The formation of this partnership will help to expand our global presence and further promote our mission to support wound care education and certification," said IAWCSF Founder and NAWCO Executive Director, Cynthia Broadus, RN, BSHA, LNHA, CHCRM, CLNC, WCC, OMS, DWC.

IAWCSF welcomes scholarship applications from all qualified individuals and ensures that clinicians aspiring to be wound care certified are provided this opportunity. "We value a diverse and inclusive culture and work to ensure that our scholarship program reflect these values," said Angela Weathersby, Ph.D., Executive Director.

About IAWCSF®

The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation® was established to provide support for clinicians who desire to advance their knowledge in wound care by enhancing their education and obtaining certification. This organization will work to enhance the Wound Care Certification credential of the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy.® For more information, please visit www.iawcsf.org.

About NAWCO®

NAWCO is a non-profit credentialing board, dedicated to the advancement and promotion of excellence in wound care and ostomy management. NAWCO is the leading credentialing organization in the field of wound care and ostomy management for Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, Physical Therapists, Physical Therapy Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Occupational Therapy Assistants, Registered Dietitians/Registered Dietitian Nutritionists, Physician Assistants, and Physicians. For more information about NAWCO certifications, visit www.nawccb.org.

The International Alliance of Wound Care Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit corporation operated exclusively for educational and charitable purposes within the meaning of Section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, or the corresponding section of any future Federal tax code.

