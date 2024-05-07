|
07.05.2024 21:28:55
International Battery closes $10 million private placement to deploy DLE plant
International Battery Metals has raised C$14.3 million ($10.4 million) for the deployment of its of its modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) plant for a customer in the western United States and for general working capital purposes. The company announced sale of the plant in January but did not identify the purchaser.The recent private placement consisted of approximately 18.6 million units priced at C$0.77 per unit. Each unit consists of the right to acquire one common share for a period of two years at an exercise price of C$0.96 per share. In connection with the private placement, the company extended the expiry of approximately 6.4 million previously issued share purchase warrant to May 3, 2016, from April 21, 2025.International Battery intends to make additional private placements of up to about C$18.7 million ($13.6 million) on similar terms to this placement.The company’s DLE technology takes direct extraction to the next level compared to ion exchange and solvent extraction methods. The IBAT DLE uses zero acids or bases, so there is no waste salt created, making the process more economical and more environmentally friendly. Nor is throughput capacity effected by unequal distribution of charged ions. IBAT DLE can handle high levels of chloride, magnesium and other elements present in natural brine without pretreatment and at scale.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DLE Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu DLE Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DLE Inc.
|162,00
|3,85%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,29
|0,03%