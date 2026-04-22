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WKN: 851399 / ISIN: US4592001014

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22.04.2026 22:25:41

International Business Machines Corp. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.216 billion, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $1.054 billion, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.821 billion or $1.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $15.917 billion from $14.541 billion last year.

International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.216 Bln. vs. $1.054 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $15.917 Bln vs. $14.541 Bln last year.

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