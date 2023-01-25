25.01.2023 22:14:06

International Business Machines Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.71 billion, or $2.96 per share. This compares with $2.33 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $16.69 billion from $16.70 billion last year.

International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.71 Bln. vs. $2.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.96 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.60 -Revenue (Q4): $16.69 Bln vs. $16.70 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)mehr Nachrichten