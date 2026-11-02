International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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02.11.2026 17:37:01
International Business Machines vs. Synopsys: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As enterprises rush to integrate artificial intelligence, choosing between a legacy services giant and a specialized software provider is a difficult task for investors. Should you buy International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) or Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)?
International Business Machines is a leader in enterprise services, with a strong focus on hybrid cloud and consulting. In contrast, Synopsys provides the specialized software and intellectual property needed to design the chips powering modern computing. Both companies are central to the digital economy, yet they offer very different financial profiles and market exposures for you to consider.
International Business Machines focuses on providing software, consulting, and infrastructure solutions to a global client base. The company serves critical sectors like financial services and healthcare, helping them manage complex hybrid cloud environments. Its strategic ecosystem includes partners such as Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Samsung Electronics, and SAP (NYSE:SAP). Additionally, it maintains unique long-term relationships, such as its partnership with the United States Tennis Association.
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Analysen zu Synopsys Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IBM Corp. (International Business Machines)
|229,75
|-0,37%
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,41
|1,59%
|International Business Corporation For Trading and Agencies
|10,28
|-3,84%
|Synopsys Inc.
|421,50
|0,84%
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