06.12.2019 16:28:00
International collaboration among Canadian, U.S. and Australian regulators leads to new options for the treatment of cancer
Health Canada also provides an update on approvals of new drugs and medical devices for Canadians
OTTAWA, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians want access to the latest treatments for themselves, their families and their friends— especially for cancers, rare diseases and conditions with limited treatment options.
On September 20, 2019, Health Canada authorized a new treatment for women who have advanced endometrial cancer through the combined use of Lenvima (lenvatinib) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab). This was the first review conducted under Project Orbis, an initiative of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Oncology Center of Excellence. Project Orbis brings together regulators from multiple countries to review cancer drugs at the same time so that patients can receive earlier access to needed treatments. The FDA, Health Canada and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) collaborated on this review.
On November 21, 2019, after the second review conducted under Project Orbis, Health Canada authorized Calquence (acalabrutinib) for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This represents another treatment option for these patients. This collaborative effort with the FDA and TGA allowed for simultaneous review and therefore earlier approval of this medication for Canadians with cancer.
Building on this foundation of cooperation, Health Canada will continue to seek opportunities to work with its international partners to bring needed treatments to Canadians sooner.
Between July and November 2019, Health Canada authorized 20 new drugs and medical devices to treat a range of health issues. Health Canada works every day to give Canadians timely, safe and secure access to drugs and medical devices.
Canadians can follow @GovCanHealth on Twitter to find out when Health Canada has authorized a new drug or medical device. For people who are not yet following us, our recent authorizations are listed below.
Drugs and medical devices authorized since July 2019
Drugs for Cancer and Rare Diseases
Date Authorized
Drug
Purpose
September 2019
Project Orbis decision
Lenvima and Keytruda
To be used together to treat certain patients with advanced endometrial cancer
Simultaneous accelerated review with the U.S. FDA and the Australian TGA
August 2019 (initial decision)
Calquence (acalabrutinib)
For adults with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have tried at least one other therapy
Drug authorization review aligned with funding decision review to provide more timely access to treatment
November 2019
For adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
Simultaneous accelerated review with the U.S. FDA and the Australian TGA
Drug authorization review aligned with funding decision review to provide more timely access to treatment
Pediatric Drugs
Date Authorized
Drug
Purpose
August 2019
pdp-Amlodipine
For children over the age of 6 and adults with high blood pressure or chest pain
Easier-to-swallow liquid format
Drugs for General Use
Date Authorized
Drug
Purpose
August 2019
Emgality (galcanezumab injection)
Migraine prevention for adult patients who have at least four migraine days per month
August 2019
Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate)
For adult patients who need to lower their blood potassium to a normal level
September 2019
Ultomiris (ravulizumab)
For adult patients with a blood system disease called Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria
General and Plastic Surgery Devices
Date
Device
Purpose
October 2019
Optium DBM Gel
For patients who require bone filler
November 2019
FreeO2 Automated Oxygen Therapy Device (FreeO2)
For adults or children who are prescribed supplemental oxygen
November 2019
OptoWire III pressure guidewire
For patients who require precise blood pressure monitoring
Heart Health Medical Devices
Date Authorized
Device
Purpose
August 2019
MitraClip G4 Clip Delivery System
For cardiac patients who need mitral valve repair
August 2019
True Dilatation Balloon Valvuloplasty Catheter
For cardiac patients who need heart valve repair
November 2019
VersaCross RF Wire
To be used together with the previously licensed RF Puncture Generator for patients who require certain heart procedures
November 2019
Watchman FLX Device
For patients with Atrial Fibrillation and who are at an increased risk for stroke
November 2019
Reprocessed ViewFlex Xtra ICE Catheter
For patients who require imaging in the heart during a cardiac procedure
December 2019
Arctic Front Advance Pro Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter
For cardiac patients who need treatment for atrial fibrillation.
December 2019
Amplatzer Valvular Plug III (AVP III)
To repair heart valve leaks that develop in patients who have had valve implant procedures.
Medical Devices for Diagnostics
Date Authorized
Device
Purpose
July 2019
Procleix Zika Virus Assay
To test patients for the Zika virus
October 2019
Beckman Coulter PK7400 Automated Microplate System
For donor blood sample testing
November 2019
Virotrol Plus-R quality control
To verify the correct performance of patient blood tests for HIV and other viruses
December 2019
Alinity S System
to test blood donors for the presence of HIV and other viruses.
A list of Clinical Information records published since July 2019 on Health Canada's Portal for recently authorized drugs appears in the tables below. Health Canada also adds information about drugs and medical devices already on the market to the portal upon request. Beginning in 2021, the Department will also start publishing clinical information on new medical devices.
Clinical information on drugs published since July 2019
Publication Date
Drug
Purpose
July 2019
Esbriet
For adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a type of lung disease
July 2019
Odefsey
For adults infected with HIV-1
July 2019
Darzalex
For the treatment of a variety of hematological malignancies (blood cancers)
August 2019
Proquad
MMRV vaccine
August 2019
Tivicay (2 publications)
For adults infected with HIV-1
August 2019
Verzenio
For women who have metastatic breast cancer
August 2019
Skyrizi
Treatment for adults who have plaque psoriasis
August 2019
Libtayo
Antibody treatment for metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer)
September 2019
Bavencio
Antibody treatment for metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (skin cancer)
October 2019
Netspot
Diagnostic agent for neuroendocrine tumour detection
October 2019
Lescol
Statin to lower blood pressure
October 2019
Crestor
Statin to lower blood pressure
November 2019
Lipitor
Statin to lower blood pressure
November 2019
Zocor
Statin to lower blood pressure
November 2019
Evenity
For the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture
November 2019
Esperoct
For adults and children with hemophilia A
November 2019
Nerlynx
For the treatment of women who have early stage breast cancer that is hormone receptor positive
Clinical information on medical devices published since July 2019
Publication Date
Device
Purpose
July 2019
Juvéderm Volbella with Lidocaine
Facial filler for patients undergoing cosmetic treatments
August 2019
Mona Lisa 10 IUD
Intrauterine contraceptive device
August 2019
Gynecare Gynemesh Ps
Surgical treatment of pelvic floor disorders in women
September 2019
840 PB Ventilator
Mechanical ventilator for patients requiring assisted breathing during medical procedures
October 2019
Redexis
Dermal filler
Additional Health Canada Resources for Information about Drugs and Medical Devices:
Drug and medical device highlights 2018
Report a health and safety concern
Health Canada's Action Plan on Medical Devices
New safety and effectiveness reviews
The Drug and Health Product Register
MedEffect Canada
Summary safety reviews
Drug product database
Clinical Information Portal
