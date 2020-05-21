International Connections Academy Offers 100+ Flexible Online Summer School Courses for Students in Grades K-12 Seeking Credits or Enrichment

COLUMBIA, Md., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International Connections Academy, a U.S.-based online private school has opened enrollment to students everywhere in grades K-12 for 2020 online summer school. Students can choose from more than 100 core, elective, and NCAA-eligible courses at a discounted rate of 30 percent off the cost of tuition. The program is accredited, taught by certified teachers, and course credits are accepted by local schools*. Families can choose convenient rolling start dates from June 1 through July 6, 2020 and classes are flexible to work around summer plans.

"It's understandable why many families are considering online school for the first time this summer to support their child's learning -- whether to make up credits or to boost knowledge and skills in preparation for the upcoming school year," said Hannah Rinehart, director of International Connections Academy. "From day one, our online school was built for the online environment and has a track record of success. This is what we do best, and we're here to help."

International Connections Academy is an established private school that has served students globally since 2009. Students who enroll in International Connections Academy's online summer program work with experienced teachers who are specially trained in online learning and receive personalized lessons to meet their learning preferences and achieve their goals.

More than 2,700 students across the globe enrolled in online summer school courses last year, and parents gave the program high marks, with 90% saying the quality of the program is excellent, 95% saying they are satisfied with the amount of contact with their student's teacher and 96% saying it is easy to get started, according to the 2019 satisfaction survey.

Summer School 2020 Courses



Original Credit Courses encourage high school students to satisfy graduation requirements, explore their interests or accelerate their academic progress.

High School Credit Recovery Courses ensure students earn the credits to move forward and acquire the skills to succeed.

High School Honors Courses and Advanced Placement Courses in grades 9-12 provide students with rigorous assignments for enrichment, honors credits and Advanced Placement(R) (AP) courses. Teachers engage students in discussion and facilitate independent exploratory projects.

Summer Smarts Math and Reading Programs gives kindergarten through eighth grade students a chance to review foundational skills and keep sharp for the new school year.

Elementary and Middle School Courses offer younger students an opportunity to learn English or Math core concepts, to learn a new language, or begin exploring career interests.

To learn more about online summer school for grades K-12 and the available discount, visit the school's website or contact an admissions advisor at 877-804-6222.

*Families are advised to consult with their local school to confirm credit acceptance.

About International Connections Academy

International Connections Academy (iNaCA) is an accredited, online private school serving students in grades K–12 throughout the United States and abroad. Recognizing individualized instruction as the key to student academic and personal success, International Connections Academy's highly trained, certified teachers offer instruction tailored to each student's strengths and challenges using an award-winning computer-based curriculum, real-time instruction, and time-tested course materials from leading publishers. International Connections Academy currently serves students in 64 different countries around the world and is part of the global learning company Pearson.

SOURCE International Connections Academy