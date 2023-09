International Court of Justice Weighs Ukraine Vs. Russia

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.In late February 2022, Russia accused Ukraine of genocide against the people of the Russian-speaking Donbas region of eastern Ukraine – also a major industrial and mining center, with some of the largest coal reserves on the continent.In a speech that month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to execute a "special military operation" in Ukraine, insisting he did not plan to occupy Ukraine, or go to war. "We do not intend to impose anything on anyone by force," he said at the time. (At the same time, Russia's communications regulator ordered Russian media to remove reports calling Moscow's attack on Ukraine an "assault, invasion, or declaration of war," preferring terms like "peacekeeping" operation instead.)Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel