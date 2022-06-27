International Day of Women in Mining launch looks at diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

International Women in Mining (IWiM) announced Monday the successful launch of the annual International Day of Women in Mining (IDWIM) campaign.The campaign was launched during a 2-hour virtual event on June 15 and was attended by over 1,000 participants from across the globe, IWiM said. Among participants were mining professionals, suppliers and industry associations, academia, and students in the area, as well as governments, unions, and civil society representatives.Under the theme #CelebrateWIM #CelebrateHer, the event saw women in mining organisations, mining companies, industry organisations and individual women host an array of celebrations virtually and in-person to commemorate the day across the world.Keynote speaker Rohitesh Dhawan, ICMM CEO believes that “unless we walk the walk…the outcomes will not change substantially,” and announced for first time in a public forum “about the steps being taken to improve the outcomes of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is a critical challenge for us an industry to address.” Walk the talk This includes an update to ICMM’s Mining Principles, which reinforces the integral role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) to sustainable development, the actions needed to eliminate all forms of harassment and unfair discrimination from our workplaces, proactive steps to achieve gender equality and the unincumbered participation of all peoples and cementing the importance of psychological safety alongside physical health and safety in our efforts to achieve zero harm.IWiM also launched a new webpage called “Respect at Work.” This initiative is a resource for survivors to anonymously share their stories of discrimination, bullying, racism, harassment, and all forms of gender-based violence. IWiM believes this resource serves to raise awareness for everyone who works in the industry, regardless of their gender and how they self-identify.“It was amazing to see the industry come together in celebration of the achievements to date, and to build a community which will enhance practices and activities collectively,” IWiM founder and director, Barbara Dischinger, said in a media release.“This campaign is an opportunity for individuals, companies, and organisations to collaborate and work on progressive initiatives that address the current requirements for more and better diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry. We are looking forward to the campaign continuing its work throughout the year.”The campaign is endorsed by World Gold Council, Albemarle Corporation, Hatch, Covergalls Workwear, BRIMM Mining Education (Bradshaw Research Institute for Minerals and Mining), from the University of British Columbia, among others.