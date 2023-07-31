International Dialogue Centre - KAICIID Facilitates Dialogue Encounters at World Youth Day Lisbon 2023

Lisbon, Portugal., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Dialogue Centre - KAICIID is delighted to announce its participation in World Youth Day Lisbon 2023, a significant international gathering of young people aimed at fostering unity, faith, and cultural exchange. From 1st to 6th August 2023, the enchanting city of Lisbon will play host to this momentous event, and KAICIID will be at the forefront, organizing Dialogue Encounters that promote understanding and cooperation among followers of different religious traditions, religious leaders, and policymakers.

As a unique intergovernmental organization with a dual governance structure consisting of a Council of Parties comprising States and a Board of Directors made up of religious leaders, KAICIID is committed to bridging the gaps between diverse faiths, nationalities, and generations. The Dialogue Encounters, part of the Youth Festival strand, will encompass a series of activities designed to facilitate meaningful dialogues and genuine acceptance, in line with the message of His Holiness Pope Francis, who calls for "concrete encounters" and understanding of those different from ourselves.

At the heart of KAICIID’s involvement in World Youth Day are three key activities: a panel debate with representatives from five different religions, the launch of the innovative Dialogo board game, and a screening of the poignant documentary, "Justine: A KAICIID Fellow’s Journey.”

Dr. Zuhair Alharthi, Secretary General of the International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID), expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming Dialogue Encounters, stating, "At KAICIID, we believe that dialogue is the key to fostering peace and harmony in our interconnected world. World Youth Day Lisbon 2023 presents an unparalleled opportunity for us to engage with young people from diverse backgrounds, nurturing a culture of dialogue and acceptance. We are excited to be hosting several activities, including a panel discussion with leaders from five different religions, the launch of the Dialogo board game in Portugal, and the screening of our latest documentary, all culminating in an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis."

The KAICIID Dialogo! board game, designed to encourage dialogue, teamwork, and social emotional learning, will be a highlight of the Dialogue Encounters. This game has already made a significant impact worldwide, being embraced by schools, teams, and learning environments as a tool to promote skills in dialogue and peacebuilding. Dr. Alharthi emphasized, "Dialogo! is for youth and adults alike, for all those who seek to develop their skills in dialogue and inspire others to join the conversation."

Dr. Alharthi further added, "The Dialogue Encounters we have prepared for World Youth Day will empower young people with the necessary tools to facilitate meaningful conversations and embrace diversity. We believe that by promoting dialogue and empathy, we can build bridges that connect cultures and foster global harmony."

In a moment of exceptional significance, eight KAICIID Fellows will have the privilege of participating in an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis. During this intimate gathering, the Fellows will share their reflections on how interreligious dialogue can serve as a powerful means to create links between cultures and religions, providing a unique and enriching personal experience for all involved.

As an intergovernmental organization based in Lisbon, KAICIID is uniquely positioned to facilitate meaningful encounters between people of different faiths and cultures. By strengthening capacity at the local, national, and regional level through education on dialogue practices, increasing understanding of religious and cultural diversity through leadership for dialogue training, and promoting dialogue and social cohesion through conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and development policies, KAICIID continues to play a vital role in fostering a more inclusive and peaceful world.

The International Dialogue Centre - KAICIID is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to promoting peace and understanding through interreligious and intercultural dialogue. By strengthening capacity at the local, national, and regional level through education on dialogue practices, leadership for dialogue training, and promoting dialogue and social cohesion through conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and development policies, KAICIID aims to create a more harmonious and cooperative global community.

