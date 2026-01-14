International Aktie

International

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

<
14.01.2026 08:15:00

International ETFs: 2 Global Funds That Surged an Average of 30%

For an investor, the U.S. is one of the best places to be. You have easy access to some of the best companies in the world trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq and an enormous list of exchange-traded funds (ETFs),  bonds, options, commodities, and more to choose from. But there are almost 54,000 publicly traded companies around the world. And you're really missing out on some incredible returns if you're not taking advantage of what the rest of planet Earth has to offer.Now, buying international stocks can be a serious headache. There are several companies, mostly from larger economies like China, Germany, or Japan, that trade on the American market as American depositary receipts (ADRs) or global depository receipts (GDRs).But for companies that don't offer those, you're stuck establishing a brokerage account in another country, managing time differences, dealing with language barriers, and, of course, you're going to be dealing with a whole different tax code. So, what's an investor to do?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
