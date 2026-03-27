International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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27.03.2026 15:08:36
International ETFs: EEM and IEFA Offer Distinct Global ETF Choices
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM) differ sharply in cost, yield, sector exposure, and recent returns, reflecting their distinct focuses on developed versus emerging markets.IEFA targets developed markets outside the United States and Canada, providing broad diversification across Europe, Asia, and Australia. EEM, in contrast, invests in large- and mid-cap companies from emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America. This comparison explores how these two global equity ETFs stack up on cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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