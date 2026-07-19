International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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20.07.2026 01:40:01
International ETFs: iShares EAFE ETF vs Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) provides broad exposure to developed international markets, while the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VWO) focuses on higher-volatility emerging markets such as China, Taiwan, and Brazil.Investors seeking international diversification must choose between the established stability of developed regions or the growth potential of emerging nations. This comparison explores how these two massive funds differ in cost, sector concentration, and historical performance to help determine which fits a specific portfolio strategy.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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