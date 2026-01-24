International Aktie
International ETFs: SPDW and SCHF Both Offer Low Cost International Exposure
Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHF) and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) both keep costs extremely low and provide broad developed-market exposure, but differ on fund size, yield, and risk-adjusted performance.Both the Schwab International Equity ETF and the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF are designed as core international equity building blocks, tracking broad developed markets outside the United States. This comparison explores their similarities and differences across cost, recent returns, portfolio construction, risk, and trading characteristics to help investors decide which may fit their needs.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
