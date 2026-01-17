International Aktie

International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.01.2026 14:31:02

International Exposure: SPDW's Lower Costs vs. URTH's U.S. Giants

The iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) differ most in cost, yield, regional exposure, and top holdings concentration, with SPDW offering lower expenses and a non-U.S. focus, while URTH tilts toward U.S. technology.Both the iShares MSCI World ETF and the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF aim to give investors broad access to developed market equities, but their approach and portfolio composition set them apart. This comparison looks at cost, performance, risk, and what’s inside to help investors decide which fund could better fit their strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu International Public Partnerships Ltd

mehr Nachrichten