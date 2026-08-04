International Flavors & Fragrances Aktie

International Flavors & Fragrances für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853881 / ISIN: US4595061015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.08.2026 23:26:01

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Announces Retreat In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $50 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $149 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $1.954 billion from $1.919 billion last year.

International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.954 Bln vs. $1.919 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.4 B To $ 7.6 B

Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

mehr Nachrichten