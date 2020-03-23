International Game Technology PLC Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Changes to Board of Directors

LONDON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that Massimiliano ("Max") Chiara has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective April 6, 2020. Chiara has also been appointed to IGT's board of directors effective as of the first IGT board meeting after April 6, 2020, or as of the 2020 AGM, if earlier and subject to shareholder vote.

"We are excited to have Max join the IGT team, both as a member of my senior leadership team and as a board member," said Marco Sala, IGT CEO."His broad and deep background in all facets of global finance and operations, in addition to his high standards of excellence, will be tremendous assets to our organization."

"It is a great honor to be joining an iconic gaming industry leader," said Max Chiara. "I look forward to working with IGT's strong leadership team and assisting the Company in achieving its strategic and financial goals."

Mr. Chiara joins IGT from CNH Industrial N.V., where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer. Mr. Chiara previously held various financial and operational roles at Fiat Chrysler and, amongst other prior positions, as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory.

IGT's board of directors has also appointed Beatrice H. Bassey as an independent director effective March 20, 2020. Bassey is currently Group General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary of Atlas Mara Ltd. and serves on the boards of Union Bank of Nigeria PLC, African Banking Corporation of Botswana Ltd., and Banque Populaire du Rwanda.

"Beatrice's extensive experience in the highly dynamic and regulated banking sector, in addition to her extensive international exposure, are valuable perspectives to add to IGT's board," said Lorenzo Pellicioli, IGT Chairman.

Paget Alves has notified the Company that he will retire from IGT's board and will not stand for election at IGT's upcoming annual general meeting. Alves has been a director of IGT and its predecessor companies for over a decade and has most recently served on both the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.

"Paget has been instrumental in supporting IGT and the board during many chapters of the Company's history. We would like to thank Paget for his many years of service to IGT," said Lorenzo Pellicioli, IGT Chairman.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

