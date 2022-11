International Game Technology Reaffirms FY22 Revenue Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said it expects revenues for the fourth quarter of about $1.0 billion and reaffirmed its revenue outlook for the full-year 2022 in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $1.02 for the quarter and $4.11 billion for the year.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on December 9, 2022 to shareholders on record on November 28, 2022.

