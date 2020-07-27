International Isotopes Inc. Announces Results Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors And Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (the "Company") announces the highlights of the recent Board of Directors meeting and voting results on proposals made to shareholders at the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Board of Directors meeting and Annual Meeting were held on July 14, 2020 in Idaho Falls, ID.

At the Annual Meeting, Steve T. Laflin, Dr. Robert Atcher, and Christopher Grosso were elected by shareholders to continue as Directors of the Company, and Christopher Grosso will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also approved the International Isotopes Inc. Amended and Restated Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "ESPP") and the selection of Haynie and Company LLP as the Company's independent accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year. The ESPP was amended to increase the number of authorized shares under the ESPP and became effective immediately upon stockholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

During the meeting the Company's Board of Directors conducted a review and discussion of all various business segments performance for the first six months of 2020 and updated the Company's year-end projections.

Christopher Grosso, the Chairman of the Board of Directors said, "We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we position the Company to serving the needs of the healthcare industry. While COVID-19 had a negative impact to the industry, and the Company's business performance in the first half of the year, we are seeing sales of segment products improving, and the Company believes it can expect steadily strengthening financial performance for the remainder of the year barring additional COVID-19 impacts. "

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. supplies sodium iodide I-131 as an FDA approved generic drug product and manufactures a full range of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards. The Company also provides cobalt-60 products for medical and industrial applications and provides contract manufacturing services of some sterile drug products using I-131.

International Isotopes Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements with respect to the Company's future growth expectations for the various business segments. Information contained in such forward-looking statements is based on current expectations and is subject to change. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of International Isotopes Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking statements, can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Investors, potential investors, and other readers , are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and International Isotopes, Inc. and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

