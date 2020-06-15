International Isotopes Inc. is Pleased to Announce the Addition of Dr. James R. Miles, to our Drug Product Manufacturing Team

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has hired Dr. James R. Miles, PharmD., ANP as its new Radiopharmaceutical Production Manager. Dr. Miles will be overseeing the production of our I-131 sodium iodide product and our contract manufacturing operations for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dr. Miles completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry at U.C. Davis and his Doctorate in Pharmacy at the University of the Pacific. Dr. Miles brings over 20 years of pharmacy and new product development experience to the INIS team. He has worked on development of a range of SPECT and PET products including the successful preparation of several abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA's) and Investigational New Drug Applications (IND's). Dr. Miles is well versed in regulatory requirements of both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and he has experience with new facility design including cleanroom facilities and installation of a new cyclotron facility.

Steve T. Laflin, President and CEO of the Company, said, "We believe the experience and qualifications of Dr. Miles are a perfect fit for the Company and we are very pleased to have him join the INIS team. Dr. Miles will be an integral part of our start of commercial contract manufacturing of new drug products and to help the Company move other new drugs through our product pipeline."

About International Isotopes Inc.

International Isotopes Inc. manufactures a wide range of calibration and reference standards for nuclear medicine, generic sodium iodide I-131 drug product for hyperthyroidism and thyroid cancer, Cobalt-60 sealed source products, and provides a contract manufacturing of various drug products for clients.

