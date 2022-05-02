International Jazz Day 2022 Concludes with Spectacular All-Star Global Concert from the United Nations

Concert Calls for Peace and Solidarity Worldwide, Capping Daylong Celebrations in More than 180 Countries

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 180 countries participating, the International Jazz Day 2022 celebration concluded with a moving All-Star Global Concert reaching millions around the world. Hosted by UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock, the concert featured artists from all corners of the globe joining together to affirm the unifying power of jazz and issue a heartfelt call for peace and solidarity to the world.

Presented from the very center of international diplomacy – the United Nations – the 2022 Global Concert showcased jazz's unparalleled ability to build bridges and forge consensus through dialogue. The opening performance set the pace, with blues vocal phenom Shemekia Copeland performing her social justice tribute "Walk Until I Ride" alongside Marcus Miller, Brian Blade, John Beasley (Musical Director) and Mark Whitfield. Other highlights included GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Gregory Porter joining musicians from Australia, Brazil, Japan and the United States for a soulful rendition of his acclaimed original "No Love Dying;" jazz legend David Sanborn performing "Georgia On My Mind" with a band including Linda May Han Oh and Terri Lyne Carrington; and an extraordinary interpretation of Herbie Hancock's "Maiden Voyage," led by Hancock himself, with Ravi Coltrane, James Genus, Zakir Hussain, Brian Blade and Randy Brecker.

Addressing a host of global crises, including the conflicts in Ukraine and other locations throughout the world, as well as the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Global Concert recognized music as a powerful tool for healing and positive change. "The music shows up when we need it most," host Herbie Hancock noted, "to ease our burdens and boost our spirits."

The 2022 Global Concert crowned a day of worldwide International Jazz Day celebrations, including performances, education programs and community outreach activities organized by UNESCO, the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz and thousands of partners across the globe.

Major support for International Jazz Day is provided by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Air transportation and additional support for artists and educators is provided by United Airlines, the airline partner of International Jazz Day.

Each year on April 30, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities on all continents to honor the international art form of jazz, highlighting its important role in encouraging dialogue, combating discrimination and promoting human dignity.

