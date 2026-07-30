International Paper Aktie

International Paper für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851413 / ISIN: US4601461035

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30.07.2026 15:05:14

International Paper Company Slips To Net Loss From Continuing Operations In Q2

(RTTNews) - Thursday, International Paper Company (IP) announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net loss of $12 million from continuing operations compared with a net profit of $75 million in the previous year.

On a per-share basis, loss amounted to $0.02 compared with earnings of $0.14 in 2025.

Adjusted operating earnings totaled $18 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $94 million, or $0.18 per share, in the prior year.

Net sales for the period were $6,004 million compared to $6,142 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market hours, IP is trading at $43.28, up 1.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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