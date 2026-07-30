International Paper Aktie
WKN: 851413 / ISIN: US4601461035
|
30.07.2026 15:05:14
International Paper Company Slips To Net Loss From Continuing Operations In Q2
(RTTNews) - Thursday, International Paper Company (IP) announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net loss of $12 million from continuing operations compared with a net profit of $75 million in the previous year.
On a per-share basis, loss amounted to $0.02 compared with earnings of $0.14 in 2025.
Adjusted operating earnings totaled $18 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $94 million, or $0.18 per share, in the prior year.
Net sales for the period were $6,004 million compared to $6,142 million in the previous year.
In the pre-market hours, IP is trading at $43.28, up 1.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Paper Co.
|
29.07.26
|Ausblick: International Paper stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel International Paper-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein International Paper-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
22.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel International Paper-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem International Paper-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.26