|
27.01.2022 13:30:36
International Paper Profit Retreats In Q4
(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $107 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $301 million or $0.78 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $5.09 billion from $4.44 billion last year.
International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $107 Mln. vs. $153 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.09 Bln vs. $4.44 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Paper Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.01.22
|International Paper downgraded to neutral at Seaport Research (MarketWatch)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: International Paper zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.22
|International Paper downgraded to neutral from buy at BofA Securities (MarketWatch)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: International Paper mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)