International Paper Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - International Paper (IP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $107 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $301 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $5.09 billion from $4.44 billion last year.

International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $107 Mln. vs. $153 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.09 Bln vs. $4.44 Bln last year.