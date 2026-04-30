International Paper Turns To Profit In Q1, Adj. EBITDA Down; Cuts FY26 Adj. EBITDA View; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - International Paper Co. (IP) on Thursday reported a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with growth in revenues. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA declined from last year.

Further, the provider of sustainable packaging solutions issued second-quarter outlook for adjusted EBITDA, and trimmed fiscal 2026 view.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 5.1 percent, trading at $31.84.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company projects adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $520 million to $570 million.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $3.20 billion to $3.50 billion, lower than previous estimate of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion.

In the first quarter, net earnings were $60 million or $0.11 per share, compared to loss of $105 million or $0.24 per share a year ago.

Earnings from continuing operations was $76 million or $0.14 per share, compared to loss of $124 million or $0.28 per share a year ago.

Adjusted operating earnings were $81 million or $0.15 per share, compared to $73 million or $0.17 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations dropped to $677 million from $689 million last year.

The company noted that the primary pressures this quarter came from a tougher macro environment, including ongoing inflation and the severe winter storm.

Net sales were $5.97 billion, up from $5.26 billion a year ago.

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