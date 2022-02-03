|
03.02.2022 11:00:00
International Petroleum Corporation to release 2021 Year-End Financial Results and to hold Capital Markets Day on February 8, 2022
International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 07:30 CET, followed by an audiocast at 09:00 CET. IPC’s annual Capital Markets Day will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 as a live webcast at 14:00 CET.
Follow the 2021 year-end financial results audiocast at 09:00 CET live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the dial-in/link details below:
Canada/International: +1 613 913 1422
UK: +44 333 300 0804
Sweden: +46 85 664 2651
The PIN code for the dial-in presentation is: 88409881#
Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z4gh84a4
Follow the Capital Markets Day webcast at 14:00 CET live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the dial-in/link details below:
Canada/International: +1 613 913 1422
UK: +44 333 300 0804
Sweden: +46 85 664 2651
The PIN code for the dial-in presentation is: 72508364#
Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9noh89kb
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".
For further information, please contact:
|Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50
|
|Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Petroleum Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: International Petroleum präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: International Petroleum stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: International Petroleum präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: International Petroleum vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.21
|Ausblick: International Petroleum öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: International Petroleum öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.21
|Ausblick: International Petroleum präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.21
|Erste Schätzungen: International Petroleum präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu International Petroleum Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Petroleum Corp Registered Shs
|5,82
|3,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street holt auf -- ATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich inzwischen im Plus. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.