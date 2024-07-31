|
31.07.2024 21:00:00
International Petroleum Corporation Updated Share Capital
International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:
Following the cancellation of 1,027,147 common shares repurchased by IPC under the normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation is 122,244,738 common shares with voting rights as at July 31, 2024 and IPC holds 70,000 common shares in treasury.
International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".
For further information, please contact:
| Rebecca Gordon
SVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50
|
| Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 21:00 CEST on July 31, 2024.
Attachment
