International Plasma Awareness Week 2022: Donate Locally. Think Globally.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is proud to mark the launch of the 10th annual International Plasma Awareness Week (IPAW), which will run from Monday, October 3 until Friday, October 7. Hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. who live with these rare diseases, and countless others facing trauma and emergency medical needs every day, rely on plasma-derived therapies that are only available because of the commitment of dedicated plasma donors.

IPAW raises global awareness of the need for plasma to create lifesaving therapies.

Plasma—the straw-colored, liquid portion of blood—contains proteins necessary for carrying out critical functions in the human body, such as antibodies to fight diseases and clotting factors to regulate bleeding. If an individual has insufficient levels of any one plasma protein, their body cannot carry out these vital functions leading to various serious, chronic, and life-threatening medical conditions.

"Plasma-derived therapies have significantly improved the quality of life, improved patient outcomes, and extended the life expectancy of men, women, and children in every community worldwide," said Joshua Penrod, PPTA Senior Vice President, Head of Global Plasma. "Plasma is the essential ingredient—it cannot be synthetically created or produced in a laboratory. Your donation is vital in helping patients who rely on plasma-derived therapies to improve or save their lives. Donate plasma today and give someone the chance to live a happier and healthier life," continued Penrod.

PPTA urges all healthy adults, age 18 and over, to consider helping to save someone's life. Please visit www.donatingplasma.org to learn more and to find a donation center near you.

About PPTA

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA), a global industry trade association, represents the sector manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma-derived therapies, and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. Millions of people use these therapies worldwide to treat a variety of diseases and serious medical conditions. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma collection and manufacturing, protecting donors and patients.

