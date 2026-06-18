International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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18.06.2026 23:23:12
International Recap, June 18: Hawkish Central Bank Signals Pressure FTSE 100, While Risk-On Mood Lifts Nikkei 225
The FTSE 100 fell 1.04% to 10,400, while the Nikkei 225 rose 1.65% to 71,053. The session was driven mainly by central-bank rate signals, with a hawkish global backdrop pressuring London and a risk-on tone lifting Tokyo.The FTSE 100 was pushed lower by investors awaiting the Bank of England decision and digesting the Fed’s firmer policy tone, according to Reuters. Financials and materials weakened after the Bank of England held rates at 3.75%. Falling oil prices added pressure to energy-heavy parts of the index, as crude retreated following news of a US-Iran ceasefire. The Nikkei 225 surged on easing Middle East tensions, with a US-Iran peace announcement supporting Japanese risk appetite and semiconductor strength. The MSCI EAFE rose alongside Japan, though London’s weaker session capped broader developed-market gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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