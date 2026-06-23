Re-Cap A-S Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MTB9 / ISIN: DK0060052843

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23.06.2026 23:14:15

International Recap, June 23: Political Uncertainty and Tech Weakness Pressure FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225

The FTSE 100 fell 0.09% to 10,429, while the Nikkei 225 dropped 3.55% to 69,788. Risk appetite weakened across developed markets amid political uncertainty in the U.K. and a sharper pullback in Japanese equities.London shares were pressured by leadership uncertainty after Keir Starmer’s resignation, with investors also worrying about U.K. fiscal policy and borrowing. Global tech weakness and softer U.S. tech futures added to the FTSE 100’s muted tone. Banks and defensives helped cushion the move, limiting the downside. The MSCI EAFE tracked the broader developed-market wobble as Europe and Japan both faced weaker sentiment.Mining stocks were the major decliners across the FTSE 100 as a combination of declining commodity prices, a strengthening U.S. dollar, worsening manufacturing data, and U.K. political uncertainty prompted unease across the index. The FTSE 100 rallied throughout the day, however, nearly breaking even after opening roughly 1% lower.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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