International Service Apartments (ISA) Launches New Living Concept - Workabode

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Service Apartments (ISA), a Singapore service apartments brand, has launched Workabode, a new living concept that combines both work and living for its customers.

ISA Workabode is a range of premium service apartments that offer fully furnished units available for short-term or long-term stay with hotel-like amenities but additionally includes the home office concept into service apartment to fulfil the consumers' needs when necessary to Work from Home.

"Before the pandemic, co-living and co-office was the new trend - but with social distancing measures in place for the foreseeable future, we decided to pivot to a new way of living and working. Rest assured that with ISA Workabode, all guests will enjoy maximum privacy and safety; make Singapore feel like a second home by living and working comfortably. This is where Workabode's new concept really shines," said director Peter Liu of ISA.

Workabode units offer a one of a kind services; featuring a home office ideal for working comfortably and without distractions, while the spacious living areas come with a fully equipped kitchen and cosy bedrooms for a welcoming and homey environment. This makes Workabode a place to look forward to spending time in and working in.

The Workabode set up includes a Home Office Space that comes with a work desk, chair, table lamp and office stationery set, alongside Remote Work Equipment, such as unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi, laptop stand, wireless mouse, wireless keyboard, universal adaptor and extension socket. These are complimentary facilities prepared for all guests in the Workabode units.

In the unfortunate event of personal equipment being unusable, the guest can choose an optional add-on rental service of laptops, printers, and monitors. All add-on rental services can be subscribed to at any time during the stay or upon completing the booking to avoid any hassle and ensure the unit is move in ready.

"ISA plans to fully embrace the concept of Workabode in line with the way the world is currently evolving and continue to adapt, innovate, and come up with the best ways to accommodate all the guests' needs," said founder of ISA, Stephanie Lee.

About International Service Apartments (ISA)

ISA is a Singapore based service apartment brand that has been providing guests from around the globe with a home away from home since 1992. The company offers a variety of apartments ranging from Studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom apartments according to the needs of the guests. As of 2019, ISA has launched their newest service studio apartment at 10 Raeburn Park which offers more options for travellers seeking accommodation in the CBD area.

