International Stability Operations Association Holds Middle East Conference

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) held its annual Middle East Conference in Dubai on January 18-20, 2022. The purpose of the conference was to update member companies on current issues in stability and contingency operations, and to provide opportunities for attendees to make business connections. Attendees included representatives of government contractors and NGOs, scholars, and other stakeholders of the U.S. government contracting process.

ISOA holds Middle East Conference with critical and timely updates on stability and contingency operations

The conference featured fifteen informative panels and three inspirational keynote speakers discussing current topics such as Women, Peace & Security; the Afghanistan situation; logistics; security; cyber security; risk management; and healthcare and the pandemic. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Defense as well as the U.S. Department of State attended virtually, providing updates on current areas of focus and briefing attendees on upcoming projects and opportunities. The Chairman's Reception highlighted the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the national organization providing compassionate care for those grieving the death of a military loved one.

"We were pleased to hold a safe, in-person event so that our members can stay updated on and opportunities in stability and contingency operations in the Middle East," said ISOA President and Executive Director Howard R. Lind. "ISOA's members are eager to meet in person to develop public-private partnerships and make sure they are updated on the latest situations in fragile environments around the world."

ISOA's next conference, focusing on stability and contingency operations in Europe and Africa, is scheduled for April 6-8 in Stuttgart, Germany. Immediately prior, on April 4-5, ISOA will hold a two-day Business in the Balkans event in Pristina, Kosovo. Other planned ISOA events include a virtual conference on the current situation in Taiwan on February 14 cohosted by the Project 2049 Institute and monthly small business forums. Upcoming events can be found on ISOA's website.

