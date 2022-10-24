|
24.10.2022 11:21:00
International Students Experienced Intangible Cultural Heritage Items in Chongqing
CHONGQING, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing:
Yubei District, located in the Northwest of Chongqing, China, is rich in cultural tourism resources. So far, there have been 103 intangible cultural heritage items in the region, demonstrating the remarkable achievements in the protection work in this field.
Recently, students from Pakistan, Ethiopia, and other countries of Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications arrived at the Chongqing Bayu Folk Museum in Yubei District. They appreciated the exquisite ancient beds, Sichuan opera performances, Jiang's Wood Carvings, Li's Sugar Paintings, experienced the making of Tan's Dough Sculpture, tasted the Diancha, enjoyed Zhou's Two-Finger Massage, and practiced Zhao's Martial Arts. This cultural tour provides students abroad with unexpected experiences and a wealth of information.
Watch the video (Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iki6DTOoUOc&t=187s) to see how they were drawn to the intangible cultural heritage of Yubei, Chongqing. Like, share, and subscribe.
SOURCE iChongqing
