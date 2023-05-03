03.05.2023 01:14:00

International students retrace Chairman Mao's footsteps in Xiangtan

XIANGTAN, China, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO about international students exploring Xiangtan's revolutionary sites.

Youtube link: https://youtu.be/nxMn6nYcX3k

Join five international students from diverse backgrounds as they retrace Chairman Mao's childhood and adolescence in Xiangtan, China, and explore the revolutionary sites in the city that helped to shape the great Chinese leader's revolutionary path.

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2023-04/28/content_85261096.htm

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-students-retrace-chairman-maos-footsteps-in-xiangtan-301813924.html

SOURCE China SCIO

