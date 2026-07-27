International Tower Hill Mines Aktie

International Tower Hill Mines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C4CG / ISIN: CA46050R1029

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27.07.2026 13:41:25

International Tower Hill Mines CEO Karl Hanneman Steps Down, David Wiens To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Monday, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) announced that Chief Executive Officer Karl Hanneman will step down from his role and continue to serve the company as a Strategic Advisor and Director.

Meanwhile, the company appointed David Wiens as the new CEO, effective August 17, 2026. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Asante Gold Corp.

In connection with this appointment, Wiens has agreed to subscribe for $200,000 of common shares of the company.

Concurrently, the company appointed Shane Parrow as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director, effective July 27, 2026. Most recently, Parrow served as Vice President & General Manager of Kinross Alaska, overseeing the Fort Knox and Manh Choh operations.

Together, Wiens and Parrow will focus on completing a feasibility study, advancing permitting, securing financing and positioning the Livengood Gold Project for development.

In the pre-market hours, THM is trading at $2.06, up 0.98 percent on the New York Stock Exchange American.

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International Tower Hill Mines Ltd 1,77 0,11% International Tower Hill Mines Ltd

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