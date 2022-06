Internet Explorer reaches the end of the line

Microsoft’s legacy Internet Explorer web browser, which roamed the internet for nearly 27 years, has been officially retired as of June 15.Version 11 of the browser is no longer supported, Microsoft announced. During the next few months, opening Internet Explorer will progressively redirect users to the newer Microsoft Edge browser. Although Users will continue to see the IE icon on their devices, clicking on it will open Edge instead. At some point, Internet Explorer will be disabled permanently as part of a future Windows update, and the IE icon on users’ devices will be removed.To read this article in full, please click here