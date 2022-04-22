|
22.04.2022 21:56:05
Internet Rumor Connects Vitalik Buterin And Elon Musk To Creating Shiba Inu: Here's How
Did the world’s richest man partner with a leading cryptocurrency founder to create a meme cryptocurrency? Here’s what the internet says.What Happened: A report from Watcher Guru has made the case connecting the creation of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin.On April 30, 2019, Musk tweeted out a one-word post that read “Ethereum.” The tweet got a ton of responses including one from Buterin who invited Musk out to Devcon in October 2019. Musk later responded with “What should be developed on Ethereum?”These tweets have since been deleted.Shiba Inu was launched in August 2020 with founder Ryoshi publishing a Medium post titled “all hail the SHIBA! (an experiment in decentralization).”Among the details from the post were Ryoshi saying ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!