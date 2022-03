Internet scams to be included in UK online safety bill

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Platforms to be required to protect users from pre-paid fraudulent adverts as well as user-generated scamsMeasures to protect people from internet scams will now be included in proposed online safety laws, the government has said.Under a previous draft of the online safety bill, platforms which host user-generated content would have a “duty of care” to protect users from fraud by other users. Continue reading...