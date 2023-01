Internet Upgrades Are Coming, and This Tiny Chip Stock Could Be a Big Winner in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Internet service providers (ISPs) like Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) have recently been talking up multi-year plans to upgrade their internet infrastructure. The result will be faster internet download and upload speeds for residences and businesses, both in urban and rural areas of the U.S. All this might sound like a reason to invest in Comcast or Charter, but these internet service upgrades are largely in response to 5G mobile networks (which U.S. carriers have been trying to offer as a type of home internet service), fiber-optic internet service expansion in urban areas, and even satellite-based internet. Thus, internet infrastructure is less a growth endeavor for ISPs, and more of a "keeping up with the Joneses" scenario.But there is one stock that could be a huge beneficiary of the coming internet infrastructure upgrade cycle -- tiny chip designer MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL). Here's what you need to know.