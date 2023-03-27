27.03.2023 13:24:00

Internews, Microsoft, USAID Join To Create Media Viability Accelerator To Support Independent Media

(RTTNews) - Internews, Microsoft Corp. and the U.S. Agency for International Development announced a public-private partnership to develop a Media Viability Accelerator to help independent news outlets become financially self-sufficient. Internews is a nonprofit that supports independent media in 100 countries.

The Media Viability Accelerator is a web-based platform that will help news media to access solutions and market insights to inform effective business strategies. Participating media outlets will, free of charge, learn from a community of peers, access a multilingual tool that visualizes media performance data, and receive actionable daily alerts.

Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, said: "Our hope is that this AI-powered data aggregation and visualization tool will offer media outlets the kind of market intelligence they need to be financially successful."

