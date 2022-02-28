Internova Travel Group Launches Employee Resource Group Women Of Internova

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group has launched its first employee resource group, Women of Internova, providing opportunities for women — and their allies — across the company to support and learn from each other, and grow in their careers.

One of the industry's largest travel services companies, Internova has been working to strengthen its commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The creation of affinity groups is a logical next step.

"As we continue our work on DE&I, we have come to realize that there is a strong desire among our team members to hold space and community with those of shared affinity," said Gabe Rizzi, President of Internova Travel Group. "With that in mind, we are proud to announce the rollout of Women of Internova, our first employee resource group formed to unify our company and our brands under one collaborative umbrella."

Women of Internova aims to provide a supportive and informative environment in which participants can share and learn from their peers, as well as gain insights that will help them achieve executive visibility, leadership acumen and professional growth.

In addition to holding regular events, the group is designed to serve as a resource for women and facilitate the exchange of ideas companywide.

Each event includes guest speakers drawn from inside and outside the travel industry, many of whom are women in leadership roles, an educational component and ample time for networking and open dialogue.

"At Internova, there is a big appetite for professional development, networking and sharing of best practices in a safe environment," said Linda Oliver-Eckhardt, Vice President, Client Strategies for Travel Leaders Corporate and Founding Ally of Women of Internova. "With a diverse group of women across the organization, our employee resource group offers us – all of us, male and female, from around the world – opportunities to meet and engage with each other to learn and achieve our collective aspirations."

Since launching last July, the group has heard from Pamela Saunders, a certified health and wellness coach; Cindy Schlansky, Chief Development Officer for the Global Travel Collection; Kristin Karst, Owner and Executive Vice President of AmaWaterways; and most recently, Vicki Freed, Senior Vice President, Sales, Trade Support and Service for Royal Caribbean International.

Upcoming speakers include Catherine Chaulet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global DMC Partners; Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel; Jackie Friedman, President of Nexion Travel Group; Angie Licea, President of the Global Travel Collection and Sharon Concepcion, Vice President, Leisure Operations for Travel Leaders Group.

Events are only open to Internova employees.

Other Founding Allies of Women of Internova are Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection; Kris Parkin, Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Internova Travel Group; Elizabeth Gaerlan, Senior Vice President, Public Relations and Communications for Internova Travel Group; and Kathy Christianson, Vice President, Human Resources for Global Travel Collection.

Champions were also selected to further engage employees within each of the Internova business divisions and departments. They include: Melissa Dobmeier, Senior Director, Marketing, Travel Leaders Network; Kellie Jelencovich, Public Relations Manager, Global Travel Collection; Joan Loebig, Director, Commercial Support, ALTOUR; Karen Magee, Senior Vice President, General Manager, In The Know Experiences; Francesca Mendola, Director of Account Management, Global Travel Collection UK; Jolanda Nazario, Vice President of Sales, Bonotel Exclusive Travel; Teressa Pattillo, Director of Service Delivery, Travel Leaders Corporate; Christy Richardson, Vice President, Corporate Development, Internova Travel Group; Victoria Rios, CTC, Director, Industry Relations, Nexion Travel Group; Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, Sales and Marketing Director, Barrhead Travel Group; Karin Viera, Vice President, Sales, Travel Leaders Network; and Jamie Worm, Business Implementation Project Manager, Travel Leaders Corporate.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

