Interoil Annual report 2024 published

Oslo, 13 June 2025

Please find attached the 2024 Annual report for Interoil Exploration and Production ASA and the independent audit report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers AS. The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available in a zip file named Interoil-Exploration-and-Production-2024-12-31-en as an attachment to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no About Interoil Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

