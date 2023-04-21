|
21.04.2023 08:30:00
Interoil appoints new General Manager and CFO
Oslo, 21 April 2023
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA announces the appointment of Mr. Leandro Carbone as new General Manager for the company, and of Mr. Gonzalo Ricci as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Both appointments are effective today.
Leandro Carbone is a Petroleum Engineer who has extensive experience in the industry and has been serving as CEO of the Company for several years.
In turn, Gonzalo Ricci also has extensive background having served as CFO in several companies and industries in Latin America, including companies engaged in the agri-business, airport operations and food industries. Gonzalo has an accounting degree from the University of Buenos Aires, and a MBA from IAE – Universidad Austral.
Leandro and Gonzalo replace Mr. Ricardo Romero who has been serving both as General Manager and CFO and who will be pursuing other opportunities outside the company. Interoil wishes to express its gratitude to Ricardo for his contributions to the company and wishes him the best on his next endeavors.
Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no
***************************
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
