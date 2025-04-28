Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Aktie

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JDJN / ISIN: NO0010284318

28.04.2025 08:09:14

Interoil's Annual Statement of Reserves 2024 released

Oslo, 28 April 2025

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA today released the Annual Statement of Reserves for 2024. Please find the document attached. The report is also available on the company website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and is prepared in accordance with Oslo Stock Exchange's Listing and disclosure requirements for oil and Natural Gas companies.

+ + +

Please direct any question to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo. 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

