Interos Named to Inc. 5000 Regionals List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Industry-leading operational resilience company recognized for surging growth and leadership helping organizations pre-empt unthinkable supply chain risks.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the operational resilience company creating the safest, strongest, and most secure supply chains in the world, announced today that it was named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies in the U.S., which includes companies based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"We're honored by this recognition as it further validates the urgent need for organizations to prioritize operational resilience," said Jennifer Bisceglie, Founder & CEO of Interos. "We're grateful to our customers and talented team members who are driving our vision to help companies get ahead of supply chain crises. By providing the world's only operational resilience platform, we protect enterprises from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, geopolitical unrest, catastrophe, bankruptcy, and other supplier-related risks."





Interos' relationship discovery and risk-scoring technologies assess and continuously monitor extended supply chains in real time. They illuminate hidden relationships, identify vulnerabilities, and alert procurement and other supply chain leaders to risk events, enabling them to act pre-emptively to protect their business, brand, and reputation. The industry-first Interos i-Score™ measures an organization's operational resilience using multiple critical risk factors. In a world where perpetual disruption is the norm, the technology provides an instantaneous view of a company's overall supply chain health.

Inc. cited Interos and others on its list for scaling at lightning speed propelled by big market-winning ideas.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals can be found here. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 381 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy.

About Interos

Interos is the operational resilience company – creating the safest, strongest, and most secure supply chains in the world. Our pioneering scoring and relationship discovery technologies automate risk assessment, detection, and response. As the world's only operational resilience platform, we protect customers from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, bankruptcy, catastrophe, and other supplier vulnerabilities. Based in Washington, DC, Interos serves a variety of commercial and government clients around the world, including the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and a host of Global Fortune 500 companies. www.interos.ai

