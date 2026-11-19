(RTTNews) - Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR, ITP.PA), a French perfume company issued initial guidance for full-year 2027, expecting an increase in sales and earnings.

Jean Madar Chairman and CEO, stated that the sales growth is "driven by continued growth in our leading brands, blockbuster launches across our existing portfolio, and fragrance debuts from our newest brands."

For the full year 2027, the company expects earnings per share of approximately $5.00, representing a 3 percent increase from the estimated $4.85 in the prior year.

Excluding the estimated $0.35 per share benefit from one-time IEEPA tariff refunds in the previous year, the company expects earnings per share to increase approximately 11 percent.

Full year consolidated net sales are projected at approximately $1.58 billion, up 6 percent from estimated sales of $1.49 billion in the prior year.

The company has an extensive pipeline of new fragrance launches and product extensions planned for fiscal 2027 across its European and U.S. operations, including new launches for established and recently added brands, it said in a statement.

On the Nasdaq, the shares closed trading 0.97 percent higher at $133.73 on Wednesday.