Interplex commits to "Making Sustainability a Reality"

Interplex's Global Sustainability Report 2021 shows an 11% reduction in CO 2 intensity

Adoption of solar energy offsets 2.1% of the company's annual electricity consumption

Company on track to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 50% by 2030

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex, a world-class business striving to provide best-fit solutions and products, released its Global Sustainability Report 2021 today. This unveils its efforts to attain maximum energy optimization, increase the share of renewable energy, improve water conservation, and reduce waste and sourcing responsibly.

Interplex has lowered its CO 2 intensity by 11% by switching to LED lights in 93% of its facilities. It has also installed photovoltaic panels in 12% of them, generating 3,165 MWh of solar power, which offsets 2.1% of the company's annual electricity. Interplex has now attained a CDP Climate Change rating C .

In addition, 91% of Interplex manufacturing plants have gained ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management systems, and the company aims to achieve certification across 100% of plants by FY2023.

In 2021, Interplex became a WASH Pledge signatory. The company is committed to implementing and supporting access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene for all its employees across its offices and manufacturing plants, the value chain, as well as the communities where it operates. Interplex's efforts to improve water efficiency since 2019 have resulted in a 37% reduction in its global water usage across all facilities, resulting in an improvement on CDP Water rating from C to B .

Interplex continues to make strong progress in gender diversity. Female employees constituted 43.1% of new hires, reaching 40.9%of Interplex's workforce, with 22.6% in managerial positions.

Health and safety in the workplace remains a top priority for Interplex. All of its manufacturing plants have completed a health and safety risk assessment as part of implementing the company's occupational health and safety management system, and 21% has achieved the ISO 45001:2018 certification.

Over the last few years, Interplex has established a strong position in the e-mobility market, thanks to its leading position in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and mechanical product solutions. With emphasis on R&D and developing innovative products, Interplex is helping industries transition to a low carbon economy. "I am especially proud of our latest product innovations – the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bipolar Plates and Cell-PLX™ – both part of our Energy Solution business. These examples will help our customers transition to cleaner forms of transportation," said Alessandro Perrotta, CEO of Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Interplex has been recognized for its efforts on good corporate social responsibility. The company was awarded a Platinum Medal from EcoVadis , the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. It positions Interplex in the top 1% of companiesassessed globally.

"We are making steady progress in achieving our sustainability goals, targets and ambitions," added Nantha Kumar Chandran - Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President, Global Plating Operations at lnterplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Interplex has set numerous accountability goals for the years ahead. In April 2022, it committed to set emissions reduction targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD ). Interplex aims to equip 100% of its facilities with energy efficient lighting by FY2022; reduce over 19,000 tCO 2 by switching to renewable energy sources and achieve ISO 45001:2018 certification (occupational health and safety management system) for all of its facilities by 2024. Interplex will also be intensifying its R&D efforts to offer more innovative green solutions to its customers.

Read the full report here

About Interplex

Interplex is a world-class business striving to provide best-fit solutions and products. Our global footprint, technical expertise and vertically integrated manufacturing enable us to solve complex customer problems. Our unique offering is based on the combination of design skills in interconnect technology, mechanical- and high-precision engineering. Headquartered in Singapore, more than 13,000 Interplex talents work globally across 33 sites and 13 countries. Sustainability and innovation are Interplex´s drivers to develop and produce products responsibly to minimize our environmental footprint and foster our approach in giving back to society.

Learn more www.interplex.com

