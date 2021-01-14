InterPro Solutions' Latest Net Promoter Score (NPS) Puts It in Top 1% of All Software Companies for Customer Satisfaction

STONEHAM, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that it achieved a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of 79 in its annual customer survey - putting it in the top one percent of software companies worldwide.

The NPS is a measure of customer satisfaction calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? InterPro asked this question in its annual client survey in December 2020, measuring its NPS for the first time.

In 2003, Fred Reichheld, a partner at Bain & Company, devised the Net Promoter Score to measure how well an organization established loyal customer relationships. It is still used today across a wide variety of industries to measure customer satisfaction and has been shown to correlate to a company's revenue growth relative to its competitors.

NPS can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). The calculation is quite simple: it's the percentage of promoters minus the percentage of the detractors as determined by the survey. Scores of +50 and higher are typically considered "best in class."

In the Retently® 2020 NPS Benchmarks, the average NPS score for SaaS companies is 30. InterPro scored a 79 - more than 2.5x the benchmark average. According to the NPS survey company Delighted®, that puts InterPro in the top one percent of software companies.

Other highlights from InterPro's NPS survey were that 82.7% of the respondents were Promoters that gave the company the highest possible rating, and only 3.4% of the clients surveyed were Detractors.

"We are extremely pleased that our clients rate us so highly and are willing to recommend us to their friends and colleagues," said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions' Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our high NPS score is a significant achievement that we are very proud of, reflecting our commitment to our clients and their commitment to us."

Despite its high NPS score, "InterPro isn't resting on its laurels," said Fahey. "While these results are great, we'll continue working hard every day to provide our clients with innovative, best-in-class Maximo mobile products to help them achieve their business goals."

To learn more about InterPro's EZMax Suite for Maximo, visit https://interprosoft.com/products-services.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo - using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores - eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro's EZMax™ Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work - with intuitive interfaces, bold graphics, and rich functionality - allowing operations and maintenance professionals to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com/.

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

michelle@big-swing.com

617-510-6998

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interpro-solutions-latest-net-promoter-score-nps-puts-it-in-top-1-of-all-software-companies-for-customer-satisfaction-301208824.html

SOURCE InterPro Solutions