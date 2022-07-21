|
21.07.2022 13:37:52
Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $229.6 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $263.3 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.5 million or $0.63 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.74 billion from $2.51 billion last year.
Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $229.6 Mln. vs. $263.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $2.74 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.
